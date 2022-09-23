BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Valley Mills Police Department in Texas said an officer rescued nine people believed to be human trafficking victims. It happened July 23, around 10:03 p.m.

Officer Jordan Williams stopped a car in the 200 block of Avenue C for a defective headlight near the Out of Town Ball Fields. Williams said there were ten people crammed in the Honda Pilot, which had dark windows and California license plates.

Officer Williams called for back-up after noticing many of the passengers were acting nervously. None of them had identification or spoke English.

During the investigation, one of the passengers turned out to be a missing endangered person out of Los Angeles.

Members of the Clifton Police, Texas ADPS, and the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene to offer back-up. A DPS Trooper who speaks Spanish determined the passengers were victims of human labor trafficking.

The officers discovered the driver of the Honda Pilot was wearing an ankle monitor and was out of jail on bond from Houston for an aggravated assault charge. The officer arrested him for the traffic offense and was booked into the Bosque County Jail. More charges are expected.

The nine passengers went to the Valley Mills Police Department, where they received water and victim services information. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents then took them to another location where they could receive further assistance.