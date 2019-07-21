Texas police officer responds to noise complaint, ends up riding mechanical bull

KILGORE, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas police officer responded to a noise complaint Saturday for a birthday celebration that was a little too loud.

At first, Officer Besser from the Kilgore Police Department arrived at the house in hopes of getting the group to quiet down, but he quickly became the life of the party.

Video provided by the Kilgore Police Department shows Officer Besser showing off his mechanical bull riding skills to the group, and making the birthday celebration memorable to say the least.