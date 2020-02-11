Texas police officer charged with manslaughter in death of unarmed 28-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Bell County police officer was arrested and charged with manslaughter Monday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in December, according to KWKT in Waco.

Officer Carmen DeCruz, a nine-year veteran of the Temple Police Department, was charged following an altercation with Michael Dean, 28, that resulted in his death. Dean was unarmed.

The Associated Press reported in December that the officer and Dean were involved in an altercation after DeCruz attempted to pull Dean over for speeding the night of Dec. 2. Dean did not stop which led to a short pursuit, according to a report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s office that the AP obtained.

The report does not detail what preceded the shooting, but says the most serious offense Dean would have been charged with was “evading in a vehicle,” the AP reports.

KWKT reports prosecutors believe DeCruz shot Dean in the head after pulling him over. Texas Rangers say the shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera.

A judge set DeCruz’s bail at $500K.