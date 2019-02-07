Texas Parks & Wildlife unveils updated online reservations

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Enchanted Rock (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has made it easier to go online and book specific campsites, cabins and shelters.

The system announced Wednesday that the new options also let visitors buy day passes in advance and buy or renew a Texas State Parks Pass online.

Department officials say day passes for some of the more popular parks have specific arrival time slots to allow better planning for travelers. Some examples are Balmorhea (bal-mor-RAY') State Park, Brazos Bend State Park and the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

Visitors seeking overnight trips to a Texas state park can make specific site reservations up to five months in advance.

Texas has more than 90 state parks.