Texas Parks and Wildlife needs your help reporting animal deaths caused by winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week’s extreme winter weather not only impacted Texans and their property, but it also affected the state’s wildlife.

So, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking for your help in reporting animal mortality events that may be observed on your property. You can support the project by filling out this form online.

The subfreezing temps last week paired with limited food resources affected wildlife, but more reports and observations are needed to determine the full impacts, TPWD said.

“The goal here is to help us really get an idea of the scale of this impact. You know, what percentage of the animals did we lose in a certain region? Did we lose a fraction of the bluebirds in this county or that county or did we lose all of them?” explained State Mammologist Jonah Evans with Texas Parks and Wildlife.



Evans said so far, no region reports the total loss of one particular type of animal, but they still need more data. Some species of deer, bats and birds were affected significantly, according to the department.

If you find a downed animal that is still alive — especially a bat — it’s important you do not handle it. You should contact an animal rehabilitator listed on the TPWD website here.