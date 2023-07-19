TEXAS (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced this week two new river access sites are now available for public use as part of the state agency’s ongoing River Access and Conservation Area (RACA) program.

The two sites are located along the Brazos and San Marcos rivers, available for those looking to fish or paddle on waterways.

The Brazos River location is situated in Milam County near Calvert and includes two access areas downstream of FM 979, per the release. The newly created RACA site along the San Marcos River is at the Scull Road Bridge, located near Martindale.

“Both rivers are just a short drive away from major urban areas like Houston, San Antonio and Austin,” said John Botros, TPWD river access coordinator, in the release. “Historically in Texas, recreation on rivers has been limited by a lack of public access points. These new sites are an important step in expanding the public’s options for safe, legal and high-quality fishing and paddling access on rivers.”

The Brazos River site features a parking area for TPWD leased access users, located at 10794 FM 979. A second parking area at 5988 County Road 259 also offers paddling and fishing access points. With this second site, “a landowner-provided shuttle is required to get from the parking lot to the access point.”

Residents can access these two locations from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes post-sunset, per the release. Permitted activities include wade fishing and launching non-motorized boats, canoes or kayaks to paddle or fish along the river.

At the San Marcos site, TPWD created a parking area roughly 0.16 miles southwest of the Scull Road Bridge access site. The location is available to the public from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Residents can launch non-motorized boats, canoes or kayaks to paddle or fish.

For this location, visitors are asked to text 512-787-5574 before arriving to receive the correct gate code and confirm parking availability. The area surrounding the bridge is only available for loading and unloading and not for parking or bank fishing, the release added.

More details on the RACA program are available online.