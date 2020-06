KILLEEN, TX – OCTOBER 17: A policeman stands in front of the Luby’s cafeteria, 17 October 1991, in Killeen, where 22 people were massacred after a gunman opened fire in the crowded cafeteria before killng himself, 16 October 1991. (Photo credit should read GARY EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bad news for fans of Luby’s: the Texas original cafeteria chain announced this week that it will sell its operations and assets.

Luby’s reported certain restaurants and cafeterias will remain open, but it’s considering selling different divisions, such as Fuddruckers.

The company has not yet released a timeframe.

Luby’s opened in 1947 in San Antonio, and it currently has more than 70 locations.