Texas or Colorado? San Antonio Zoo lions predict winner of Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The lions have spoken…err, roared in support for the Texas Longhorns in the 28th annual Alamo Bowl.

The San Antonio Zoo used a scientific approach to decide the winner of Tuesday’s game between Texas and Colorado, letting its lions pick. On Monday, the zoo placed two hand-painted boxes in the lions’ habitat with a team logo on each box.

It’s clear the lions believe Texas will win.

Lioness Axelle enthusiastically went straight for the Longhorns box, knocking it over while her parents, Sarabi and Tao, looked on. Watch in the video above as Axelle completely destroys the burnt orange box—perhaps to indicate this game will be a blowout.

The experts in Las Vegas lists Texas as an eight point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Texas and Colorado kick off from the Alamodome at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Longhorns’ second straight Alamo Bowl. Texas defeated Utah in the 2019 Alamo Bowl.