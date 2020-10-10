Gov. Abbott, Oklahoma governor up the ante ahead of Red River Showdown

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: The Texas Longhorns warm up before the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Even though Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, he’s putting his state pride and some Oklahoma prime ribeye steak on the line, betting on an OU victory against the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a University of Texas graduate, gladly accepted Gov. Stitt’s wager, offering Texas barbecue for a Longhorns victory in the Cotton Bowl.

Gov. Stitt started the wager talk on Twitter, posting a video on Friday afternoon. Gov. Abbott accepted the challenge, saying “Texas will beat OU football just like 2 years ago.”

Last year, the two governors wagered barbecue and beer on the annual clash at the Cotton Bowl. Gov. Abbott was forced to pay up after a 34-27 Sooners victory.

The Longhorns and Sooners kick off at 11 a.m. from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma currently owns a two-game winning streak over the Longhorns. The last Longhorns win was in 2018 — a 48-45 victory behind a last-second field goal by Cameron Dicker.