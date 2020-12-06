Texas officer kills man suspected of hitting worker with car

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer shot and killed a 30-year-old driver who refused to stop after striking a highway construction worker in Dallas.

Police in Mesquite say officers from the East Texas cities of Jefferson and Seven Points were providing construction security in Dallas early Saturday when the construction worker was hit.

The suspect refused to stop at the scene and officers requested assistance as they pursued him.

Mesquite police say the suspect eventually stopped in the Dallas suburb and one of the off-duty officers shot him. The suspect died at a hospital. Police didn’t explain what prompted the shooting.