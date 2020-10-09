Texas news this week: How presidential candidates are shaping up in Texas; Allegations against AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, KXAN News Today Anchor Tom Miller sat down with Alana Rocha of the Texas Tribune to talk about the biggest news in Texas this week.

They discussed Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s investment of $6 million in TV ads for Texas and how the polls are shaping up for him and President Donald Trump.

They also covered the upcoming U.S. Senate Debate between Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic candidate MJ Hegar. You can watch the Friday night debate on KXAN and KXAN.com.

Lastly, allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dominated news this week—Miller and Rocha broke down all the developments.