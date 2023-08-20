TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) – A neighborhood just outside of Austin features some familiar names in a neighborhood where your friends will always be there for you.

In Taylor, you can pivot your way into a “Friends”-themed neighborhood, where you’ll find other memorable, familiar names connected to the series.

According to the City of Taylor, the creation of the street names lies with the developer. Furthermore, the developer is WBW Development, which is based in Killeen.

‘Pivot, pivot, pivot!’

If you’re a “Friends” fan, then you remember the pivot scene, when Ross asks for help moving a sofa upstairs. When Ross, Rachel and Chandler start attempting to turn up the stairs, Ross starts yelling pivot multiple times before they all give up and put the sofa down.

As for Yemen Rd., do you remember the episode where Chandler actually went to Yemen just to fully break up with Janice? That’s some serious commitment to breaking up. Not to mention that plane ticket was $2,100. Oh my God, that’s expensive.

A neighborhood in Taylor, Texas has ‘Friends’ themed street names./Andy Way KXAN News

Oh my God, speaking of Janice! No one can ever forget about Janice in the series. Here’s a nice little throwback clip to Chandler and Janice on a blind date that occurred after their first breakup.

A neighborhood in Taylor, Texas has ‘Friends’ themed street names./Andy Way KXAN News

There is an episode where the gang decides to make a pact to not bring any dates for New Year’s Eve. There is one scene in the episode where Ross walks in with a pet monkey, Marcel, to help get over the breakup with his ex-girlfriend.

A neighborhood in Taylor, Texas has ‘Friends’ themed street names./Andy Way KXAN News

No one can forget the iconic second breakup scene between Ross and Rachel when he starts the breakup yelling, “We were on a break!” before they both go into a roasting session with each other with the whole gang watching in the background.

A neighborhood in Taylor, Texas has ‘Friends’ themed street names./Andy Way KXAN News

We can’t forget about Gunther. Whether he was pining over Rachel or telling Rachel that Ross cheated on her (ouch, can’t forget that one, right), he was always an iconic character in every episode he was in for the 10-season run.

A neighborhood in Taylor, Texas has ‘Friends’ themed street names./Andy Way KXAN News

Who thinks Gunther was an underrated character? Here is a mashup of Gunther and Rachel moments.