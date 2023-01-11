You can help Miss USA get to the Top

HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Saturday, the 71st Miss Universe will be crowned in New Orleans, Louisiana. You can have a part in getting Miss USA 2022 into the semi-finals.

All you have to do is vote for Houston native and current Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel.

For a number of years, the Miss Universe Organization has encouraged the public and fans to get involved in the process of helping to select delegates around the world to get to the top 16.

That’s why the organization offers the public a chance to vote one contestant into the semi-finals, bringing one woman one step closer to the title of Miss Universe.

Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel

This year’s pageant is in New Orleans, just a stone’s through away from Gabriel’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

Whether you know about pageants or not, many around the USA and the Houston area are getting behind this 28-year-old beauty and hometown woman. You can too!

Learn more about Gabriel below. Then, all you have to do is click on the Miss Universe link here and vote.