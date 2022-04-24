EAGLE PASS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas National Guard crews continue their search Sunday for a soldier who went missing after attempting to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande.

On Sunday, the Texas National Guard identified the missing soldier as 22-year-old Specialist Bishop E. Evans of Arlington. Evans joined the Texas National Guard in May 2019 and was assigned in New Braunfels. He was first reported missing Friday, and Texas Rangers, Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Border Patrol are involved in the search.

Search and rescue operations resumed Sunday after crews had to halt their search Saturday evening due to increased river currents, which affected divers’ efforts.

Initial reporting from the Texas Rangers said the two migrants had been “involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking” and remain in the Border Patrol’s custody.