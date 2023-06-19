AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is one of the most fun states to visit, according to a new report by WalletHub.

The website graded all 50 states in a number of categories to determine which had the “greatest number and variety of fun and cost-effective options.”

Texas ranked No. 7 on the list, boosted by high scores for restaurants, movie theaters and amusement parks per capita.

California claimed the top spot as most fun state to visit, ahead of Florida and Nevada. New York and Illinois rounded out the top five, with Colorado in sixth place, one ahead of Texas.

Mississippi ranked last, behind West Virginia and Delaware.

Other categories used to determine the rankings included golf courses, arcades, beaches and access to national parks. Average beer, wine and movie prices were also factored in, along with music festivals, casinos and even time of last call.