TEMPLE, Texas (KWKT) — Temple Police Detectives were in Dallas to question a man accused of killing a woman at a Texas hotel.

Police said the man and woman checked into an Economy Inn on September 9. Officers performed a welfare check the next day and found the woman dead. Officers say video from the hotel shows no one else entered their room.

During a multi-law enforcement agency investigation and manhunt, detectives determined the 29-year-old Columbian National suspect tried to leave the United States through Austin and Dallas airports.

Temple Police worked with Belton Police, Texas Rangers, Austin & Dallas Police, ICE, TSA, and Enforcement and Removal Operations Team members to take the suspect into custody.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the suspect or the victim.