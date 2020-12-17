Texas Medical Association president gets COVID-19 vaccine

by: KXAN Staff

Posted:

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The president of the Texas Medical Association wants everyone to know if she can get a COVID-19 vaccine, you can too.

President Dr. Diana Fite got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands near Houston.

Fite says Texans seeing how many physicians are getting the vaccine will hopefully boost confidence about getting the shot.

“We’re thinking it will become a pretty good thing to do in most peoples’ minds,” she explained.

Fite says there’s a few groups of people who should consult with their doctor before getting the vaccine.

Those with weak immune systems, including people who’ve had an organ transplant or have cancer, pregnant or breast-feeding women and people who have food, medicine or vaccine allergies.

