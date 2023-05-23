WASHINGTON (KXAN) – A Texas man was sentenced to 57 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, according to an announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Donald Hazard, 44, of Hurst, Texas, was sentenced for assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. Hurst is a suburb of Fort Worth.

Hazard pleaded guilty on Feb. 16, 2023.

The press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also ordered Hazard to serve 36 months of supervised release and pay restitution of $2,000.

According to court documents, Hazard was the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, a self-described militia. In preparation for attending the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, Hazard gathered protective gear and other supplies including a military-style helmet, knuckle gloves, goggles, body armor, and pepper spray.

On January 6, a newspaper photographer recorded Hazard marching in Washington D.C., according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to the release. In that video, Hazard stated “Make sure you get my face and everything on your news channel. I want the enemy to know exactly who is coming after them.”

On Jan. 6, by approximately 2 p.m., Hazard was positioned under scaffolding that had been erected over the stairs on the northwest side of the U.S. Capitol building, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. As Hazard and other rioters attempted to climb the steps, they encountered United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers.

According to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an officer, who was identified as Officer T.S., engaged with Hazard in order to force Hazard back. Hazard grabbed Officer T.S. as Hazard fell and continued to fight with Officer T.S. as the two fell down the stairs. Officer T.S. hit his head and was knocked unconscious. He also sustained injuries to his head, foot, and arm, some of which required surgery.

The press release said at another point on Jan. 6, Hazard advanced towards a line of police officers on the west side of the Capitol holding a can of pepper spray. At approximately 2:56 p.m., Hazard entered the Capitol building via the Parliamentarian door and remained inside for approximately five minutes. Hazard also posted selfie-style videos, inside and outside of the Capitol building, in which he made statements such as “We’re here at the nation’s capitol and we’re storming it. We’re taking the Capitol. . . This is America baby.”

Hazard was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, according to the release.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.