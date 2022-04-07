MIAMI (KXAN) — A former Austin resident was stabbed to death outside a high-rise apartment Sunday in Miami, according to local reports.

According to NBC6 in Miami, police said a domestic dispute outside a luxury apartment building led to the death of a 27-year-old man, whom friends later identified as Christian Obumseli. Miami police had previously not released the victim’s name.

Police said a woman was detained at the scene and was “later taken for a mental health evaluation.” WPLG Local 10 News in Miami reported friends of Obumseli said his girlfriend, 25-year-old Courtney Clenney, was the person detained. The friends described the couple’s relationship as “very rocky.” Police said Obumseli was stabbed once in the shoulder and was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital.

NBC6 said the couple moved from Austin to Miami “in the past couple years.” Obumseli is from North Texas and graduated from Plano East High School. He was a redshirt freshman on Abilene Christian University’s football team in 2013. He graduated from Texas Tech University.

A GoFundMe account titled, “In Memory and Justice for Christian Toby Obumseli,” has raised more than $63,000 since its activation Wednesday. The fund’s goal is $100,000.

“It is unconscionable to make sense of our new reality. That someone’s selfish act ripped Christian away from this world,” the account, created by Jeffrey Obumseli, said. “Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence.”

We’ve reached out to the GoFundMe’s creator and will update this story once we hear back.