WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was indicted after federal investigators found over 500 videos of child pornography on his Google account.

Gino Graydon Garcia, of Weslaco, was indicted Nov. 15 on charges of transportation of child pornography, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, federal records show.

A criminal complaint stated that on March 22, the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force, led by Homeland Security Investigations, were contacted with an “investigative referral.” The referral was generated from Google, and it involved a suspect uploading files of child exploitation material to their Google account, the complaint stated.

HSI received a search warrant for the account and recovered multiple videos and images of child sexual abuse material. One video included Garcia using a video chatroom application called “ShowMe” to connect with a child in Indonesia between 5 and 7 years old, the complaint indicated.

Garcia is seen in the video rubbing his genitals before typing in the chat box “let’s be friends,” the complaint alleged.

“The Google account is stored on Google’s servers in the Northern District of California outside of the State of Texas,” the complaint stated. “Therefore, the videos of child pornography were transported outside the State of Texas when uploaded to the suspect account.”

An arrest warrant for Garcia was issued Oct. 17 and he was arrested the same day in Muscatine, Iowa, records show.

Garcia’s arraignment and detention hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.