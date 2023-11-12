LONGVIEW, TX. (KTAL/KMSS) — UPDATE: Alex Harkrider of Carthage, Texas, has been charged in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol and is going to federal court.

Harkrider has decided to go to court. On Tuesday, Harkrider’s Co-conspirator, Ryan Nichols of Longview, pleaded guilty to two felony charges related to his role in the insurrection.

In a press release, the Department of Justice stated, “Nichols traveled from his home in Texas to Washington, D.C., with his friend and co-defendant, Alex Kirk Harkrider, based on their belief that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.”

Harkrider has decided to go to trial slated for January 2 next year.

According to the DOJ, the two had been planning to storm the Capitol for weeks and posted about the riot several times on social media.

The press release declared, “In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.”