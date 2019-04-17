Texas man dies after killing neighbor, setting house ablaze
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities in San Antonio said a man assaulted his wife, fatally shot a neighbor and set his house on fire before dying in a hail of gunfire with police.
Police Chief William McManus said the man "severely" beat his wife Tuesday afternoon, then opened fire on her as she ran away. The woman, who suffered severe facial injuries in the assault, wasn't struck by gunfire, but a neighbor was, the police chief said.
McManus said the shooter set fire to his home shortly before officers arrived. Then, according to the police chief, the man "took a prone position" by lying down on his porch and opened fire with a rifle. It wasn't clear who he was firing at, but the SWAT team returned fire. McManus said the man was fatally shot, though authorities don't know whether he shot himself or was struck by the officers' gunfire.
Meanwhile, 25 mph (40 kph) winds caused the fire at his home to spread to a neighbor's house, San Antonio Police Chief Charles Hood said. Firefighters couldn't immediately fight the blaze because the gunfire was ongoing.
"Until that suspect is down we're not going to attack a fire," Hood said. "We don't want to become a victim."
A vacant lot separated the suspect's burning house and a nearby house that caught fire. Hood said it's fortunate that vacant lot was there because "otherwise it probably would've burned this whole block down."
No names have been released. Authorities said the wife is recovering in a hospital from her injuries.
Selena college course created by former Texan, focuses on the singer's cultural impact
San Diego (KXAN) — Attention all Selena fans and Selena Scholars. Starting in the fall, student's at San Diego State University will be able to take a course on the Queen of Cumbia herself, My San Antonio reports .
The course was created by Nathan Rodriguez a professor at the university's School of Journalism and Media Studies. The course is titled 'Selena & Latinx Media Representation.' The announcement came on the late singer's birthday Tuesday.
"The course explores and deconstructs the socio-cultural mediated representations of intersectional Latinx identities by analyzing the music, career and influence of Selena," said Rodriguez. "The course also accentuates her influence on Latinx media, media personalities, audience reception and niche marketing."Read the Full Article
4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe storm, which could bring damaging wind and hail, is set to move through Texas Wednesday into Thursday.
There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for an area stretching from Central and Northern Texas to parts of East Texas. Stay with your local weather team for the latest updates as they roll through your area.
At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, join KXAN's David Yeomans in Austin, KWKT's Mike LaPoint in Waco, KETK's Marcus Bagwell in Tyler and KFDX's Kevin Selle in Wichita Falls for Texas Storm Stream, a special digital livestream keeping tabs on the storm.Read the Full Article
Save Chik-fil-A Day: Texas Values beefs with San Antonio City Council over airport ban
AUSTIN (KXAN) — “In Texas, you don’t mess with Chick-fil-A and you don’t mess with religious freedom," says Jonathan Saenz, President of Texas Values. In response to San Antonio City Council banning a Chick‑fil‑A location from the San Antonio International Airport because of their Christian values, the organization announced this Wednesday as “Save Chick-fil-A” Day.
"This egregious attack follows a growing trend of some governments taking action to punish Christians for simply living out their faith and holding to the biblical truth about marriage and sexuality. No Texas business or individual should ever be punished for practicing their faith," says Texas Values.
A legislative hearing on issues of religious freedom is taking place at the Capitol. Texans are asked to join there or at their local Chick-fil-A, where they're encouraged to share a picture with the hashtag #SaveChickfilA on social media.Read the Full Article
