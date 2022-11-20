HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.

The Houston Police Department said that a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was traveling south when a 25-year-old man jumped, or climbed, on top of the trailer of the vehicle.

“The male then began dancing and possibly recording himself,” the release stated.

The accident happened at 11:35 a.m. Nov. 10 at 200 Eastex Freeway, police said. The man was struck and knocked off the trailer onto the freeway when it passed underneath the Tuam Street Bridge, police said.

He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the 18-wheeler was questioned and released, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.