Texas man, daughter missing after Big Bend National Park trip

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Nexstar/KXAN) — A truck found abandoned at Big Bend National Park has prompted a search for a missing 49-year-old Texas man and his 9-year-old daughter last seen in January.

According to a release, Hector Flores, Jr. and Luna Flores traveled from Fort Stockton to Big Bend National Park in a blue 2005 Dodge 1500 truck on Jan. 28. The truck was later found at the northern end of the remote Old Ore Road with many of their personal belongings inside.

The release says the father and daughter may be traveling on foot and may not have the proper clothing or equipment to camp inside the park. Investigators believe they may still be in the national park.

Hector has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’9” in height and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Luna has black hair and brown eyes. They both have family in San Antonio.

The missing persons investigation is ongoing.

The Nation Park Service, the NPS Investigative Services Branch, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are involved in the search. Teams are hiking the area, driving the backcountry roads, and searching from the air using helicopters.

The NPS, Big Bend National Park, the Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Field Office, and the Alpine Resident Agency Office are looking for information from the community on the man and child.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).