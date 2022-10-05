SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — A Texas man was been arrested for murder early Sunday morning after a stabbing at a local bar resulted in the death of a man serving at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Sunday afternoon, October 2, 2022, 40-year-old San Angelo man, Ray Vera, is being charged with murder after an argument inside Whiskey River Saloon later escalated into a fight in the bar’s parking lot.

Police say when officers arrived, they learned that multiple members of the armed forces serving at Goodfellow, including one 28-year-old man, had been stabbed. All of the victims were taken to Shannon Medical Center. The 28-year-old later succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim who died following the stabbing has not been released.

According to jail records, Vera was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 3:38 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. He is charged with murder.