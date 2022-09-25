HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was questioned in the deaths of a man and a toddler that was left in a stolen car has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Police had said that the 38-year-old man was a person of interest and had been detained for questioning, police said on Wednesday morning. As of 2 p.m., police have yet to identify the person charged.

Surveillance photo of person of interest (Houston Police Department)

Houston police released surveillance video Tuesday night of a suspect connected to an incident where a toddler was found dead in a stolen vehicle linked to a deadly shooting. It is not known if the person in the video is the same person that has been charged.

It all started when a man was shot and killed on El Camino del Rey in southwest Houston Tuesday afternoon.

The shooter drove off in the victim’s SUV. Hours later, police found that SUV abandoned on Elm Street.

And then they made the horrible discovery of a 2-year-old dead inside.

They say it appears the toddler had been in the vehicle the whole time and died from the heat.

Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing black shorts, a white shirt and wearing a Las Vegas Raiders hat.

But police said on Wednesday morning that the person of interest was detained and is going under questioning.

They later charged him with murder and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).