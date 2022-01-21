Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

FILE – Fulton County employee Shaye Moss scans mail-in paper ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center during the Georgia primary elections in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Two Georgia election workers have filed a defamation lawsuit against a conservative website, filed Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark, from Leander, is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats. It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Stark is accused of posting threats to Craigslist to kill Georgia election officials.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

“Today’s arrest confirms the FBI’s commitment in our pursuit of justice against those who choose to threaten violence against anyone participating in our elections,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Election workers striving to protect our right to a fair and democratic process deserve nothing less than the utmost safety and assurance they can accomplish their roles without interference. The FBI will continue to focus on our mission of protecting these individuals and the important work they do, as well as every American’s right to vote.”

Stark is scheduled to make his initial appearance Friday afternoon in federal court.

