LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A store clerk in Lee County was charged after he sold alcohol to minors, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Deepak Sidgel, 39, of Pflugerville was arrested June 14 on multiple counts of selling alcohol to minors at a convenience store clerk in Lexington, TABC said.

Deepak Sidgel, 39, of Pflugerville, was accused of selling alcohol to minors. (Photo/TABC)

The Lexington Food Mart located on 8889 N. U.S. Highway 77, Lexington, has been under investigation by the TABC before for improper alcohol sales. The commission said Sidgel was arrested once before in connection with one of the investigations.

In total, Sidgel faces five counts of selling alcohol to minors. He was released from jail after posting bail.

The TABC said it’s important for people report any wrongdoing by a Texas business.

“Public involvement is critical when it comes to identifying businesses that place the community’s safety at risk,” said Maj. Oliver Johnson of TABC’s Central Texas regional enforcement office. “Tips from the public play a major role in holding businesses accountable and keeping Texans safe.”

Businesses that sell alcohol to any person under 21 could face a fine or have their liquor license suspended. Employees at one of these businesses could also face consequences including a Class A misdemeanor with a fine of up to $4,000 and one year in jail.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for Sidgel. This story will be updated