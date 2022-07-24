AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to a convenience store on 2700 I-40 W at 2:54 p.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. Officers obtained and released to the public information, photographs, and a description of the suspect, child, and vehicle.

At 3:29 p.m. police said they received a call from an apartment saying that a child had knocked on a door asking for help. Police said they confirmed that this was the child that was inside the stolen vehicle.

Police continue saying that at 3:31 p.m. the suspect, who police identify as Christopher Leon Turlington, 28, had been found riding a bike at Western St. and Wolflin Ave.

Turlington was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Abandoning/Endangering a Child and booked into the Potter County Detention Center said police.

APD said the child was not injured and has returned to her family and the stolen vehicle was found behind an apartment complex on Julian Blvd.