MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A Texas man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly attacked a woman who was holding their newborn daughter.

Paul Posey, 31, has been charged with family violence and endangering a child by criminal negligence.

According to an affidavit, on September 22, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment off W Loop 250 to investigate a disturbance.

At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said her child’s father, identified as Posey, had come home “in a bad mood.” The woman said she confronted Posey about an empty liquor bottle she had found, which led to an argument.

The argument turned physical when Posey allegedly pushed the woman into a baby swing while she was carrying her newborn. She said the argument then moved into the kitchen where Posey slapped a candle warmer that was plugged in resting on the kitchen counter, sending hot wax all over the kitchen.

The victim then told investigators that MPD had been to their home on three other occasions after Posey was accused of violence. Officers confirmed that Posey had been arrested and charged with assault, making a terroristic threat and assault by strangulation as a result of those prior investigations.

Officers later found Posey outside of the apartment and took him into custody. Posey was released from the Midland County Detention Center on an unknown bond.