Texas man accused of murdering wife found dead in jail cell

Enrique Perez, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Bexar County Jail and later declared dead. (Image from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Bexar County man accused of murdering his wife in July was found unresponsive in his jail cell, according to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Enrique Perez’s wife Mary Lou Rodriguez was reported missing July 17 and two days later, Perez allegedly admitted to killing her and led police to her body in Lampasas County, according to the NBC affiliate in San Antonio. He had three children under the age of 10 with Rodriguez.

Perez was booked into Bexar County Jail Thursday on a first-degree felony murder charge and faced a $200,000 bond.

Monday night, a cellmate found Perez unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead just half an hour later.

Per standard procedure, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division and Internal Affairs are conducting an investigation into his death.