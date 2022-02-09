Texas mail-in voters: Don’t forget this one step in ballot submission process

TEXAS (KXAN) — Texas absentee voters will have one crucial extra step they’ll need to fill out on mail-in ballots this election cycle.

New rules passed by the Texas Legislature last year and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in September outline new requirements in certifying a voter’s mail-in ballot. Under Senate Bill 1, voters will now need to fill out one of the following:

Their driver license number or personal I.D. card number issued by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles

The last four digits of their social security number

Check a box if neither a social security number of DMV-issued card isn’t available.

Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state for communications, said in an email that the number (either DMV-issued or last four social security digits) doesn’t need to match what was put on the voter’s original mail-in ballot registration application, but it does have to match what’s in the voter’s registration record. If it doesn’t match, the ballot will be rejected.

This year’s election cycle includes new mandatory features on mail-in ballot applications and submissions for Texas absentee voters, as highlighted in orange above. (Courtesy: Travis County Clerk)

“The vast majority of Texas Voters (approximately 96%) have both of these numbers on their registration record. However, we recommend to voters who are unsure about what number is on their voter registration record to put both, just in case,” Taylor said. “It’s not required, but it certainly can’t hurt, and will ensure that the voter’s application and mail ballot are processed correctly by their county’s Early Voting Clerk.”

This additional step is a supplement to the absentee voter process for both the mail-in ballot application process and the mail-in ballot submission process. Mail-in voting is available to eligible Texas voters based on the following qualifications:

A voter is age 65 or older

A voter is sick or disabled

A voter will be out of the county on Election Day and during the early voting period

A voter is expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

A voter is currently in jail but is otherwise eligible to vote

When it comes to applying for a mail-in ballot, county election clerks must receive the application by Feb. 18. Once an eligible absentee voter receives their mail-in ballot, their county early voting clerk must receive their marked ballot by:

7 p.m. on Election Day

5 p.m. on the first business day post-Election Day if postmarked ballot was sent from within the United States by non-military voters and from any military voters who submitted an application for a ballot by mail

The fifth day post-Election Day if the ballot was submitted from outside the United States

“{Voters] will need to include their DL or SSN below the flap of the carrier-envelope before sealing and signing the envelope,” said Victoria Hinojosa with the Travis County Clerk Office in an email. “If the voter isn’t sure which number was used on their voter registration application they should include BOTH their DL and SSN on the envelope.”

An example of a mail-in ballot envelope for Travis County voters. (Courtesy: Travis County Clerk)

Hinojosa added any county residents with questions on their mail-in ballot can call 512-238-8683 for more information.

Early voting for the joint primary election begins Monday, Feb. 14 and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.