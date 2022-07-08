AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of mail-in ballots rejected by the state of Texas dropped significantly between the March primary elections and the May runoffs, newly-released data from the Secretary of State’s office shows.

In the March primaries, 24,636 of the 198,520 mail-in ballots were rejected — a little over 12%.

The rejection rate in the May runoffs dropped to about 4% — 7,244 of 183,260 total mail ballots received by the state.

Meanwhile, about 5% of mail ballots were rejected in a constitutional amendment election on May 7.

Increased voter education about new voter ID requirements by county election officials is cited by the secretary of state’s office as the reason for the decline in ballot rejections.

The SOS office says it approved several counties’ proposed inserts reminding voters to complete the required ID field on the carrier envelope of the mail-in ballots.

The office says it also updated the design of the envelope to include a “bold, red box” around the ID field to make sure voters do not miss it.

“While we are encouraged that Texas mail voters are demonstrating greater familiarity with the new process, we are continuing to ramp up and expand our voter education efforts this fall with our VoteReady campaign to make sure all eligible voters are familiar with the ID requirements for voting in Texas – whether voting in person or by mail,” the secretary of state’s office said in a statement.

The campaign includes TV, radio, billboard and online advertisements, as well as a grassroots tour across the state to distribute educational toolkits.