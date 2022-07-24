AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, his campaign announced Sunday.

Patrick is experiencing “mild symptoms and is isolating at home,” the campaign said. He previously tested positive in January and also experienced “mild symptoms.”

His campaign said he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot last fall. Patrick will work from home this week, it said.

Patrick is running for reelection in November. Patrick, a Republican, will face Democratic candidate Mike Collier. Patrick was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.