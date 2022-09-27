AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Lottery said Monday it reached an all-time sales record for the 12th consecutive fiscal year.

According to a press release, the lottery said it made $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. About $6.727 billion or 81.1% came from scratch tickets, and the rest came from draw games.

The lottery said overall it has seen a growth in sales of $3.219 billion or 63.4% over the past five years.

“The Texas Lottery is one of only a handful of U.S. lotteries to experience sales growth in traditional lottery scratch ticket and draw game products over the last fiscal year,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, in the press release. “Despite competing with the return of many entertainment options after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increasing inflation, this latest sales record was buoyed by two major milestones – the launch of the U.S. lottery industry’s first $100 scratch ticket game in May 2022, as well as the advertised $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot for the July 29, 2022 drawing.”

The lottery said the agency contributed a record amount of $1.998 billion of revenue to the Foundation School Fund and the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

The lottery said it has now contributed $29.7 billion to state public education and more than $192 million to Texas veterans since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature.