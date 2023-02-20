AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longtime University of Texas at Austin supporter and billionaire Billy Joe “Red” McCombs died Sunday. He was 95 years old.

McCombs was an iconic figure on the UT campus with his support for academics and Longhorns athletics. After a multi-million-dollar donation, UT’s business school was renamed the McCombs School of Business. The McCombs name is also on the UT softball field and the north end zone expansion at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The founder of an automotive group in San Antonio, McCombs changed the sports landscape in Texas as a major force in getting the Spurs to San Antonio. McCombs was the former owner of the Spurs, the Denver Nuggets and the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

RC Buford, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO, said “there would be no Spurs” without Red and his wife Charline.

“His approach, vision and impact were unique and wonderful. On a personal level, I am forever grateful for the trust, support and lessons that Red provided to me and my family over our 35-year friendship. There will never be another Red McCombs,” Buford said.

He was a prominent investor for Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, the home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Leaders in the UT-Austin community shared their thoughts on McCombs’ death Monday on Twitter.

“We are saddened by the loss of Red McCombs, a true pioneer and legendary Longhorn, and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. From the business school that bears his name, to our athletics and student success programs, his entrepreneurial spirit, drive to win and commitment to excellence are reflected across the Forty Acres. His legacy of generosity will forever impact the lives of countless students who find inspiration in his story and go on to change the world,” UT President Jay Hartzell wrote.

“Today we mourn the loss of Red McCombs and reflect on the generosity that he and Charline bestowed on UT institutions and countless nonprofit organizations. They made us all better, and we will work every day to make Red and Charline proud of what they saw in each of us,” the university statement reads.

Former Texas Longhorns football coach Mack Brown called McCombs “a giant of a man and a dear friend.”

“Saddened to hear that Red McCombs has passed away. He was a giant of a man and a dear friend. My life is so much better for having known him and he will definitely be missed. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” Brown wrote.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called McCombs a “Texas legend” and a “true icon.”

“It’s impossible to overstate the impact he had on the City of San Antonio. Perhaps, his most impressive trait was his commitment to community. Red and Charline impacted tens of thousands of lives, here in San Antonio and across Texas. From multimillion-dollar donations to flying a stranded Little League team back to San Antonio, the McCombs family has always put community first. To me, most of all, he was a good friend and mentor,” Popovich said.

McCombs also donated more than $130 million through his auto dealership, supporting more than 300 community groups near San Antonio and across Texas, according to his website.