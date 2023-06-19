AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury awarded a nearly $8 million grant to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) to expand broadband access to community libraries.

The $7.8 million in funds comes from the Library Infrastructure and Facility Access Improvement Grant and is designed to expand “high-quality modern infrastructure at Texas libraries,” per a TSLAC release. TSLAC collaborated with the Texas Broadband Development Office throughout the funding proposal process.

The funding will specifically target libraries in rural communities, as well as those that fall under median national income levels, the release stated. The grant dollars can be used to “cover the costs of laying fiber, physical accommodation for broadband, and expanded and improved physical space for digital access projects,” per the release.

TSLAC said in the release it expects the funding to service one million Texans and 85 libraries statewide.

“The Texas State Library and Archives Commission is thrilled to be able to bring this support to libraries across the state, many of which are the only local source for free internet access,” TSLAC Director and State Librarian Gloria Meraz said in the release. “Libraries are anchor institutions in their communities and provide technology, access to resources and most importantly, trained staff to help people connect one-on-one to the digital marketplace of ideas. This grant funding, made possible by the U.S. Treasury Department and the excellent support of the Texas Broadband Development Office, will be a game-changer for many communities.”

TSLAC will divvy up the funds throughout a competitive grant program process and allocate the dollars in three phases to recipient libraries.

The first phase will focus on technology assessments to figure out the needs of library facilities, while the second phase will allocate funds for infrastructure and equipment to expand the library’s internet speeds. The third phase will provide IT coaching “for customized support and training,” the release added.

Grant application periods for the first two phases are expected to begin next spring, with grants awarded and facility improvement projects slated to begin as early as next summer. Information regarding the grant process will roll out this fall, with all funds spent by Dec. 31, 2026.