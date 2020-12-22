Texas lawmakers respond to COVID-19 relief package

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Congressmen who represent areas in Central Texas are explaining how they hope the COVID-19 relief package will help those communities.

The House passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night after the bill was announced earlier in the day.

If signed into law, the bill would give a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, according to the Associated Press. A new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and money for schools, healthcare providers and renters facing eviction are also included.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX 25th District) said the $600 checks individuals could receive will help a lot of people.

“The fact of the matter is $600 is going to go a long way to help a lot of people,” he said. “The economy is getting better, they’re going to be able to get hired and get a paycheck, and that’s the way it should be.”

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX 35th District) said the progress on the bill can only do so much.

“Overall, I just feel the bill is too little and too late,” he said.

“Hopefully this is enough to tie people over until we get a humane president in another month,” he continued.

The bill does contain music venue assistance through the much talked about Save Our Stages bill. It will be a special $15 billion pot venues can apply for.