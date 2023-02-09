AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker is not looking forward to Rihanna’s Super Bowl gig.

The Barbados singer and billionaire businesswoman will take the stage Sunday for the Apple Music halftime show. This will be her first performance in nearly four years.

Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Amarillo shared why he won’t be watching.

“Rihanna spray painted ‘F*** Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!,” Jackson wrote in a social media post.

Rihanna visited the Cadillac Ranch tourist attraction in Amarillo in August 2020. The singer posted about the visit. Her post caption said “art.”, in addition to a hashtag reading “81 days.” The hashtag appearing to allude to a countdown of the 2020 presidential election.

At the time, Jackson commented on her visit writing, “Painting “F**k Trump” at Cadillac Ranch isn’t “art,” @rihanna, it’s total disrespect to our country.”

Four days before the big game, Rihanna attended an interview in front of the media to talk about her halftime performance. In the interview, she talked about the message she hopes to show the viewers.

“That’s a big part of why this is important for me to do the show: representation,” Rihanna said Wednesday in Glendale, Arizona. “Representing for immigrants; representing for my country, Barbados; representing for Black women everywhere.”

The pop star previously turned down the NFL’s halftime show offer. She said she turned it down to stand in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in America.