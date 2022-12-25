BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement are asking for your help finding Malik Johnson, reported missing out of San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued another continuation of its CLEAR Alert for Johnson Sunday afternoon.

Johnson is 24-years-old. He is Black, weighs 190 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches, according to Texas DPS.

He was last seen wearing no shirt, blue and orange shorts and red slippers at the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road on Dec. 22 around noon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a CLEAR Alert is a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue and was created in 2019.

The alert was created to fill in the gap between missing children (AMBER Alert) or senior citizens (Silver Alert).

A CLEAR Alert helps law enforcement find missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or those who are in immediate danger of injury or death.