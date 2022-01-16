Texas launches digital ballot-by-mail tracking system

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters utilizing ballot-by-mail offerings can now track the status of their ballot online with the launch of a new digital tool. The digital initiative was created through House Bill 1382 during the 87th Texas Legislature.

The digital tool lives on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, under the “My Voter Portal” tab. Officials required the launch of the program come in time for the March primary elections.

“I’m excited that the statewide Ballot by Mail tracking tool is now available online through the Secretary of State’s website,” Rep. John Bucy III (D-Austin) said in the release. “We passed H.B. 1382 to increase accessibility, efficiency, and transparency for Texas voters. This is the type of common sense modernization needed in Texas elections.”

Those using the tool will fill out their personal information into the online form, including their name, date of birth, driver’s license number or Department of Public Safety I.D., address and the last four digits of their social security number. From there, the tracker will trace and report the current status of a person’s ballot-by-mail application or ballot as it makes its way through the system.

To check your latest voter registration status, click on the “Am I Registered?” tab under the “My Voter Portal.”