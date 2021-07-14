Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush sues Biden administration over border wall

A section of border wall is seen in Hidalgo, Texas. It is unclear whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to build a similar border wall, but he has pledged to put a “barrier” around the Texas/Mexico border. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said Wednesday he filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration claiming its “illegally preventing the border wall from being constructed.”

The lawsuit is part of the Texas Defense Task Force, Bush said. It also includes Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“The issue here is simple—no man is above the law. And that includes President Biden,” Bush said, surrounded by Texas Border Patrol agents and local farmers. “For four years, Congress allocated more than $5 billion to construct fencing and walls around the Southern border.”

Bush created the Texas Defense Task Force, he said, to “identify and fight back against federal overreach following the Biden administration’s early and frequent use of executive actions that threatened the Texas economy and way of life.”

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott authorized $250 million in government money to restart border wall construction in Texas, and he said he is soliciting donations from those who want to pitch in.

He said the state would accept donations through a website managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The state budget also allocates $1.1 billion toward border security for the biennium, according to Abbott’s office.

Bush previously announced he’s challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary. Eva Guzman, a former justice on the Texas Supreme Court, also jumped into the crowded GOP field for this office.