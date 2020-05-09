Texas lags behind rest of nation in response to 2020 census

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a report from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas is lagging behind the rest of the nation in its response to the 2020 census.
Texas DFPS says 53% of Texas households have responded to the 2020 census. Comparatively, the national average is 58%.
An interactive map has been released to show how each state is responding to the once every 10 years population count.
Locally, in Travis County 56.9% of households have responded to the 2020 census. Williamson County has 61.6% of households responding and Hays County has 51.8% responding.
There are three methods to respond to the census: online, by phone, or by mail. Texas DFPS says that during the COVID-19 pandemic, online and by phone are the best options to make sure your response to the census is counted.
More resources can be found on the 2020 census website here.