AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas junior won Travis County’s first-ever “I Voted” sticker contest. The design, featuring the state flower bluebonnet, will be used in November’s election, according to a Travis County release.

Ashwara Pillai won the judges’ top marks based on theme, uniqueness of the design and artistry. UT senior Meredith Bowden won second place, while UT sophomore Sebastian Trevino earned third, the release said.

“Thank you to every student who submitted a design. We look forward to continuing engagement and holding another contest in the future,” the Travis County Elections Department said in the release.

“I Voted” sticker contest submissions. Photo: Travis County Elections Department

The sticker will be distributed to voters at all Early Voting and Election Day locations for the November 2022 election.

All three winners will be honored at the May 10 commissioners court meeting.