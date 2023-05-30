Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 30, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that also goes for the number of Scripps National Spelling Bee champions native to the Lone Star State.

Data compiled by Bet Texas reported 15 winners from the national competition’s 95-year run hail from Texas. Ohio with nine winners and Pennsylvania with seven winners round out the Top 3.

Texas: 15 winners

Ohio: 9 winners

Pennsylvania: 7 winners

Colorado: 7 winners

California: 6 winners

Tennessee: 5 winners

Kansas: 5 winners

Kentucky: 4 winners

Iowa: 4 winners

Missouri: 4 winners

Indiana: 3 winners

Oklahoma: 3 winners

New York: 3 winners

New Jersey: 3 winners

Nebraska: 2 winners

Illinois: 2 winners

Georgia: 2 winners

North Carolina: 2 winners

Alabama: 2 winners

Virginia: 2 winners

Florida: 2 winners

Maine: 1 winner

Massachusetts: 1 winner

Michigan: 1 winner

Arizona: 1 winner

Washington: 1 winner

Wisconsin: 1 winner

Minnesota: 1 winner

Louisiana: 1 winner

And this year’s competition could crown not only another Texan, but an Austinite as winner. Two Austin students — 14-year-old Shrethan Botla and Tarini Nandakumar, 12 — will vie to become the next Scripps champion.

In total, 21 students will represent the Lone Star State in this year’s competition:

Sariah Titus: 5th grader from Abilene, Texas

Jayden Zheng: 7th grader from Amarillo, Texas

Shrethan Botla: 8th grader from Austin, Texas

Tarini Nandakumar: 6th grader from Austin, Texas

Jaxon Escobar: 5th grader from Corpus Christi, Texas

Sriya Gomatam: 7th grader from Dallas, Texas

Faizan Zaki: 5th grader from Dallas, Texas

Arnav Tonde: 8th grader from El Paso, Texas

Brihasa Veduru: 5th grader from Fort Worth, Texas

Luke Nguyen: 6th grader from Houston, Texas

Ishika Varipilli: 7th grader from Houston, Texas

Kirsten Tiffany Santos: 7th grader from Houston, Texas

Nathaniel Rimocal: 8th grader from Laredo, Texas

Ava Flores: 5th grader from Lubbock, Texas

Robbie Ortiz: 8th grader from McAllen, Texas

Shwetha Jayakumar: 8th grader from Midland, Texas

Siyona Kandala: 5th grader from New Braunfels, Texas

Ajay Gundlapalli: 7th grader from Odessa, Texas

Akash Vukoti: 8th grader from San Angelo, Texas

Lucas Lee: 7th grader from Victoria, Texas

Gabriella Chiang: 8th grader from Waco, Texas

The 2023 Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Contestants will undergo a preliminary round Tuesday, with the quarterfinals running on Wednesday morning through the early afternoon.

Semifinalists will compete Wednesday evening, before the finalists vie for the national title on Thursday evening. You can watch the competition online.