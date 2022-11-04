AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lottery players can “stay in the game longer” with increased multi-draws, according to a lottery release.

The Texas Lottery is increasing the multi-draw option for the Powerball and Lotto Texas from a maximum of ten drawings to now 15. The Powerball multi-draw allows players to play the same set of numbers for more than one drawing at a time for several consecutive drawings. This allows players more opportunities to win.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday’s drawing. The grand prize hasn’t been won in more than three months.

Starting Nov. 6, players will have the chance for additional multi-draws for the games through the: Texas Lottery App, playslip, and retailers.

With the new additions (11, 12, 13, 14, 15), players can now buy up to five weeks of consecutive draws with the opportunity to stay in the game longer.

Texas joined the PowerBall game in 2010, and so far, there have been two Powerball Grand Prize winners, with the latest in 2015 with a share of $564.1 million. The latest Lotto Texas jackpot winner claimed a $19 million value jackpot on Sept. 17, 2022.

To win the Grand Prize, players must get one PowerBall number from a field of 26 numbers and must match all five numbers out of 69 numbers.