Texas icon Bee Cave Bob, an armadillo, predicts an early spring

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — You might have seen Punxsutawney Phil Wednesday morning predicting the future of our spring, but Texans are putting their trust in another icon: Bee Cave Bob, the armadillo.

Armadillo Day is on Feb. 2 and Bee Cave Bob shared his forecast Wednesday afternoon: an early spring is in store for the Lone Star State.

This was in direct opposition to his groundhog counterpart, who predicted six more weeks of winter.

Bee Cave Bob, who does not have a meteorology degree, has been predicting the forecast for more than a decade, but the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lone Star Weatherological Society officiates Armadillo Day.

The weather isn’t the only thing Bee Cave Bob can predict; he can also “predict” the political climate.

If he runs left, Bee Cave Bob is predicting a more liberal year for Texas politics. If he runs right, he’s predicting a more conservative year for Texas politics. For 2022, Bob is predicting a more conservative year.