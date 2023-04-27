AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill that would decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

In addition to marijuana, House Bill 218 also relates to the possession of certain tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), certain synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia.

The bill would reclassify the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana or cannabis concentrate as a Class C misdemeanor, which is a citable offense, but it is not subject to an arrest. There could, however, be a fine of up to $500.

HB 218 was approved after its second reading by members of the House, and it passed unanimously.

Now that the bill has been passed by the chamber, it will be forwarded to the second house for consideration.