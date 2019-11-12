Texas House committee holds hearing after reports of misidentified child abuse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The House of Representatives Committee on Human Services is meeting on Tuesday to review the policies and procedures established by the Department of Health and Human Services when reports of child abuse and neglect require investigation.

Specifically, the committee is discussing the system of checks and balances between DFPS, the judicial system and medical professionals when abuse reports are submitted and analyzing the consistency among department employees when an investigation is underway.

Committee Chair Representative James Frank called for this specific discussion after hearing several reports of children being wrongfully removed from their families in Texas.

Rep. Frank invited parents who have been personally involved in child welfare investigations to testify, including Jason and Lorina Troy, whose children were temporarily removed from their home after doctors misdiagnosed their child with shaken baby syndrome.

In reality, their infant son suffered from a medical condition that caused the head to swell. The family was later reunited after a doctor in Maryland submitted the correct diagnosis.

DFPS, medical professionals and legal professionals are also scheduled to testify in front of the committee.

KXAN will introduce you to another Austin family who says their child was wrongfully taken years ago by child protective services on KXAN News at 6 p.m.