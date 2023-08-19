Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 19, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) got $984 million in annual funding to support private hospitals throughout the state.

According to the governor’s office, the funding comes after HHSC submitted requests to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to amend the state Medicaid plan and allow payments to privately owned or operated hospitals.

An estimated $875 million would be for private hospitals that provide inpatient and outpatient services for Texas Medicaid clients, and the remaining $109 million would support teaching hospitals that operate state-approved medical residency training programs.

A release said the additional funding would support teaching hospitals that treat patients with complex conditions and provide care that is intensive and technologically sophisticated.

“Texans across the state will now have greater access to the healthcare services they need with this additional annual funding,” said Governor Abbott. “I applaud the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their tireless work in securing approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Texas’ plan to fund hundreds of private hospitals, providing crucial care to millions of Texans. Working together, we will ensure Texans in rural and border communities have the healthcare access they need and deserve for generations to come.”